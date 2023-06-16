Maxime Cressy, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the Libema Open (to Marc-Andrea Huesler) in his most recent tournament, will start the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom versus Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the round of 32. Cressy is +3300 to win it all at The Queen's Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 cinch Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Cressy at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cressy's Next Match

Cressy will begin play at the cinch Championships by facing Rune in the round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20 (at 7:00 AM ET).

Cressy is currently listed at +145 to win his next contest versus Rune. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Cressy? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Cressy Stats

Cressy dropped his most recent match, 2-6, 6-7 versus Huesler in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on June 12, 2023.

In 28 tournaments over the past year, Cressy has won once, and his record is 23-27.

Cressy has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 9-3 on that surface.

In his 50 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Cressy has averaged 27.2 games.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played 12 matches on grass, and 29.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Cressy has been victorious in 13.9% of his return games and 84.7% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Cressy has won 87.7% of his games on serve and 17.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.