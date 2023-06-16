Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (35-34) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at Target Field on Friday, June 16, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (37.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.