The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this contest.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1 at Astros May. 30 4.0 4 5 5 6 3 vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashing .219/.304/.424 so far this season.

Correa will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .215/.319/.435 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 59 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .238/.324/.387 so far this year.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .243/.338/.376 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.