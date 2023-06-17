Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .192 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kepler has gotten a hit in 20 of 43 games this season (46.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (16.3%).
  • In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 24
.233 AVG .163
.294 OBP .242
.383 SLG .360
5 XBH 7
2 HR 5
8 RBI 10
14/5 K/BB 22/7
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
