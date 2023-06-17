Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .221.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in nine games this season (15.0%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 15 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.248
|OBP
|.283
|.439
|SLG
|.410
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|38/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
