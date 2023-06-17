Joey Wentz takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Target Field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Twins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.175).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose De Leon will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 10 times this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello

