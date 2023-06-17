Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Saturday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a slash line of .215/.300/.417 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .211/.314/.426 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 60 hits with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .238/.323/.389 so far this season.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 60 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .233/.273/.341 so far this year.

Baez takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .302 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

