Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .189.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this season (22 of 50), with at least two hits five times (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.0%).

In 18 games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .221 AVG .155 .355 OBP .286 .519 SLG .423 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 31/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings