Kyle Farmer -- hitting .259 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Will Vest
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .264.
  • Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Farmer has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (17 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 16
.259 AVG .271
.326 OBP .308
.407 SLG .333
6 XBH 1
3 HR 1
8 RBI 7
25/5 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vest (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.