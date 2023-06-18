The Minnesota Twins (36-35) will lean on Carlos Correa when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at Target Field on Sunday, June 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Twins and Tigers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-210) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.76 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 27 out of the 42 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 23 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.