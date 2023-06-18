The Minnesota Twins (36-35) host the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Twins will look to Louie Varland (3-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

The Twins will send Varland (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in nine games this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In nine starts, Varland has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .196 against him this season. He has a 6.08 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his three games.

Olson heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.