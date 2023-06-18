Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .254 with seven doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.9%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 10 games this year (22.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.250
|AVG
|.256
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.469
|SLG
|.359
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|25/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Vest (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.