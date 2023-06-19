Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%), including multiple hits seven times (11.3%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 62 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.223
|AVG
|.217
|.252
|OBP
|.283
|.437
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|39/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
