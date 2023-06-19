Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Monday.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is set in the game.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 27-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 20-14 (58.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 72 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-36-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 15-19 19-16 17-19 29-28 7-7

