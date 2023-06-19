How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox will play on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 18th in MLB, slugging .396.
- The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (310 total).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.59 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.170).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Lopez is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Lopez is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
