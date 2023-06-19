Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .217/.302/.413 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .205/.307/.415 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 81 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .300/.373/.459 on the year.

Verdugo hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with five doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 22 walks and 57 RBI (65 total hits).

He has a .245/.307/.498 slash line on the year.

Devers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

