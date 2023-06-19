Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Willi Castro (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Red Sox Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 8.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (23.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.246
|AVG
|.256
|.321
|OBP
|.301
|.464
|SLG
|.359
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|26/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Paxton (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.