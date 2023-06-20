Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .268 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (20.5%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.232
|AVG
|.315
|.338
|OBP
|.439
|.406
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
