Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .108 in his past 10 games, 198 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with an OBP of .306 this season while batting .202 with 27 walks and 31 runs scored.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (25.5%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .195 AVG .213 .258 OBP .366 .432 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 41/8 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings