The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .189.

Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 44 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.1%).

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .226 AVG .163 .286 OBP .242 .371 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 16/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings