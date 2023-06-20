WNBA action on Tuesday includes Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (3-8) visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup tipping at 10:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles fell short of victory by a final score of 83-74 versus Connecticut last time out. The squad was led by Nneka Ogwumike's 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and Jordin Canada's 14 points and six assists. Minnesota lost to Las Vegas 93-62 in their last game. Collier (18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG%) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sparks vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-250 to win)

Sparks (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+200 to win)

Lynx (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-5.5)

Sparks (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (77.2 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (84.3 points conceded).

Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (35.5) and best in rebounds conceded (32.7).

This season the Lynx are second-worst in the league in assists at 17.7 per game.

In 2023, Minnesota is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.1).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (30.6%).

Minnesota is the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx average 77.4 points per game, 0.4 more than away (77). On defense they concede 81.2 points per game at home, 5.6 less than away (86.8).

In 2023 Minnesota is grabbing more rebounds at home (36.2 per game) than away (34.8). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (31.4) than on the road (33.8).

This season the Lynx are collecting more assists at home (18.2 per game) than away (17.3).

This season Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (13.2). But it is also forcing more at home (12) than on the road (10.3).

This year the Lynx are making more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (6.3). However they have a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (30.6%).

Minnesota allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than on the road (10.5), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (35.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

The Sparks are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-2 as a 5.5-point underdog or greater.

The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.