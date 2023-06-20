Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-37) and the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 20.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 20-15 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 313 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Twins Schedule