Twins vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-37) and the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 20.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have won 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota is 20-15 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 313 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Will Vest
|June 19
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs TBA
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
