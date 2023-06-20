How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Dream versus the Dallas Wings is one of three solid options on today's WNBA slate.
Today's WNBA Games
The Dallas Wings play the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 5-6
- ATL Record: 5-5
- DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (12th)
- ATL Stats: 85.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 86.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (20.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- DAL Odds to Win: -158
- ATL Odds to Win: +131
- Total: 172 points
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx take to the home court of the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 5-6
- MIN Record: 3-8
- LAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MIN Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- LAS Odds to Win: -248
- MIN Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 157 points
The Seattle Storm play host to the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 3-7
- CON Record: 9-3
- SEA Stats: 77.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CON Stats: 82.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- CON Odds to Win: -413
- SEA Odds to Win: +313
- Total: 160.5 points
