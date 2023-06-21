Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .192.
  • In 46.7% of his 45 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.231 AVG .163
.297 OBP .242
.415 SLG .360
6 XBH 7
3 HR 5
9 RBI 10
16/6 K/BB 22/7
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Whitlock (4-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
