Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-38) taking on the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA).

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 27 out of the 45 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 45 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 27-18 in those contests.

The Twins have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 317 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

