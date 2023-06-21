The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox play on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Donovan Solano and Justin Turner have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB play with 94 total home runs.

Minnesota's .398 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 317 (4.3 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Gray is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Gray has put up 12 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray AJ Smith-Shawver

