Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (36-38) on Wednesday, June 21, when they take on Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' game versus the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 27-18 record (winning 60% of their games).

Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (48.8%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 17-20 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.