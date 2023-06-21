Alex Verdugo and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 14 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashed .219/.301/.409 on the year.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .209/.313/.428 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.374/.462 so far this season.

Verdugo has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.