Carlos Correa -- hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Correa has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.218 AVG .213
.290 OBP .303
.387 SLG .417
12 XBH 14
3 HR 6
17 RBI 18
32/12 K/BB 36/17
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garza gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • He has a 3.46 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .204 against him over his 12 appearances this season.
