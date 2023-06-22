On Thursday, Joey Gallo (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Garza. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .179 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 23 of 54 games this year (42.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.3%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (22.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .198 AVG .155 .318 OBP .286 .451 SLG .423 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 41/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings