Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Joey Gallo (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Garza. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Red Sox
|Twins vs Red Sox Odds
|Twins vs Red Sox Prediction
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .179 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 23 of 54 games this year (42.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (22.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.198
|AVG
|.155
|.318
|OBP
|.286
|.451
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|41/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief 12 times this season.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has a 3.46 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.