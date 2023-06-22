Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .245 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with more than one hit seven times (17.9%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.7%).

He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .264 AVG .226 .400 OBP .328 .415 SLG .396 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 20/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings