Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Red Sox on June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Thursday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashed .215/.297/.402 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .210/.312/.429 so far this season.
- Buxton brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (86 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .303/.374/.468 slash line so far this year.
- Verdugo has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with five doubles, two triples, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
