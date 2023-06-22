The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Justin Garza and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

In 57.1% of his 49 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .241 AVG .256 .307 OBP .301 .430 SLG .359 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 27/5 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings