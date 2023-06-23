Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .262 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 25 of 42 games this year (59.5%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|.224
|AVG
|.315
|.322
|OBP
|.439
|.382
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.