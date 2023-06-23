Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- Correa has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (15.4%).
- He has scored in 19 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.220
|AVG
|.213
|.289
|OBP
|.303
|.407
|SLG
|.417
|13
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|32/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
