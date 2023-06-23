Gregoire Barrere will meet Miomir Kecmanovic next in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals. Barrere is +1600 to win at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Barrere at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Barrere's Next Match

After defeating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, Barrere will play Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 8:50 AM ET.

Barrere Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Barrere beat No. 28-ranked Jarry, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Barrere is yet to win a title, and his record is 21-18.

Barrere is 1-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Barrere has played 39 matches and 24.9 games per match.

On grass, Barrere has played three matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.3 games per match while winning 47.9% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Barrere has won 80.1% of his games on serve, and 20.4% on return.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Barrere has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 13.5% on return.

