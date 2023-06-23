Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .262.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 8.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.271
|.337
|OBP
|.308
|.398
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
