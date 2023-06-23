Max Kepler -- batting .259 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .201 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 47), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .247 AVG .163 .305 OBP .242 .452 SLG .360 7 XBH 7 4 HR 5 11 RBI 10 19/6 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings