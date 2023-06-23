Max Kepler -- batting .259 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .201 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • Kepler has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 47), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 16 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 24
.247 AVG .163
.305 OBP .242
.452 SLG .360
7 XBH 7
4 HR 5
11 RBI 10
19/6 K/BB 22/7
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wentz (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.82 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.82 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
