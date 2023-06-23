Andy Ibanez and Carlos Correa hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet on Friday at Comerica Park.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 98 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .401.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (328 total).

The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.69 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.181).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver

