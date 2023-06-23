The Minnesota Twins (38-38) and the Detroit Tigers (32-41) will clash on Friday, June 23 at Comerica Park, with Kenta Maeda getting the nod for the Twins and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-7, 6.82 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 29 (61.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a 23-16 record (winning 59% of their games).

Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 22 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.