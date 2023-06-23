A quarterfinal is next up for Zhizhen Zhang in the Viking International Eastbourne, and he will meet Francisco Cerundolo. Zhang currently has +800 odds to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Zhang at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Zhang's Next Match

Zhang will play Cerundolo in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET, after getting past Maxime Cressy in the previous round 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Zhang Stats

Zhang beat Cressy 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 26-year-old Zhang is 22-19 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Zhang has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 0-2 on that surface.

In his 41 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Zhang has averaged 25.2 games.

In his two matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Zhang has averaged 17.5 games.

Zhang, over the past year, has won 80.1% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.

Zhang has claimed 50.0% of his service games on grass over the past year and 11.1% of his return games.

