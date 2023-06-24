Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .178 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with two or more RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 55 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.198
|AVG
|.153
|.318
|OBP
|.282
|.451
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|41/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Olson (0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
