The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .209 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with more than one hit nine times (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 48), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.



Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .247 AVG .178 .305 OBP .253 .452 SLG .400 7 XBH 8 4 HR 6 11 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings