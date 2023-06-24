Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .315.
- Lewis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- Lewis has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (15.0%).
- He has scored a run in nine of 20 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.414
|.283
|OBP
|.414
|.409
|SLG
|.655
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|13/2
|K/BB
|8/0
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.59 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.