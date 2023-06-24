Byron Buxton and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 30 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

Minnesota has gone 10-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 77 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-38-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 16-19 20-16 19-21 31-29 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.