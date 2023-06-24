Reese Olson will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Minnesota is 17th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 332 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.182).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lopez is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Lopez will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer

