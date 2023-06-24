The Minnesota Twins (39-38) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (32-42) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.40, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Lopez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers are sending Olson (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.

Olson has registered one quality start this year.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this game.

