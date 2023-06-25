Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (39-39) and the Detroit Tigers (33-42) matching up at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:10 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 30, or 61.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 16-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 59.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 334 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

