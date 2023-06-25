Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in baseball with 102 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (334 total).

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.183).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Ober is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Ober will try to build upon a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober -

