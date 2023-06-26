Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .067 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .207 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this season (50.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (10.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (23.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (29.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.218
|AVG
|.194
|.246
|OBP
|.255
|.427
|SLG
|.366
|11
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|34/6
|5
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.04), 25th in WHIP (1.146), and first in K/9 (14.5) among pitchers who qualify.
